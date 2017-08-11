UBI’s net profit falls 30% on higher provisioning

Public sector lender Union Bank of India‘s first quarter profit is seen falling 25.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 124.3 crore due to higher provisions. The bank made marginally more with its revenue from treasury operations improving to Rs 1,651.65 crore in the first-quarter from Rs 1,614.03 crore for the same quarter a year ago. Total global restructured standard assets of the bank were Rs 11,679 crore as on June 30, 2017. The revenue from the offshore segment however declined to Rs 275.91 crore from Rs 417.10 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net NPA ratio for the bank declined to 6.70% as on June 30, 2017, against 6.90% as on March 31, 2017.

However, size of net NPAs was down at Rs 20,165.61 crore by end of June 2017 from Rs 21,321.24 crore a year earlier.

The total income during April-June quarter dropped to Rs 857.43 crore as against Rs 889.59 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

New Delhi, Aug 9 Shares of Bank of India (BOI) today rose by almost 4 per cent after the company swung into black by registering a standalone net profit of Rs 87.71 crore for the first quarter ended June.

SBI shares were trading down 4.6 per cent or Rs 13.65 at Rs 282.90 on the BSE at about 1.30 pm.