Ubisoft Opens New Studio in Stockholm Headed by Former EA DICE Manager

The publisher has chosen Patrick Bach, former studio manager at EA DICE, to lead this new studio, which will work hand-in-hand with Ubisoft’s other office in Sweden, Massive, located in Malmö. “When talking toUbisoft about what we value most, it was clear that we share the same passion for nurturing teams’ creativity with that goal in mind”. In addition, Bach oversaw the teams developing Star Wars Battlefront, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, and Battlefield 1.

Ubisoft Stockholm is now recruiting, looking to fill 100 jobs over the next two years, while Massive is also hiring 200 staff. Interested in a position at Ubisoft Stockholm?