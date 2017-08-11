Union says Force call rugby’s darkest day

The Australian Rugby Union (ARU) announced it has chose to discontinue a Super Rugby licence for the Perth-based outfit.

The situation looks to be headed towards a messy battle and the rugby community will continue to rally behind the Force in the coming weeks.

But the saga, which has been running since April when the ARU announced it would cut one Australian team from the competition, is not over yet, with RugbyWA vowing to consider all options, including taking the matter to the supreme court of NSW, in an effort to keep the club alive.

Billionaire businessman Andrew Forrest has also backed the campaign to save the Force, telling the ARU his support for rugby was contingent upon the WA club remaining in a national competition.

The Force went to arbitration with the ARU last week arguing the alliance agreement they signed when they were bailed out by the ARU previous year guaranteed them Super Rugby until the end of the current broadcasting deal in 2020.

The ARU said it chose to discontinue the Force’s Super Rugby licence after weeks of consultation with rugby bodies and stakeholders, including government and commercial partners.

ARU chairman Cameron Clyne says they are not abandoning rugby in Western Australia.

The ARU won their arbitration hearing against RugbyWA on Friday, and immediately announced they will be axing the Force.

Two South African sides – the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings – have signed deals to compete in the European Pro 12 competition, meaning the South African Rugby Union has fulfilled its commitment to drop to four teams.

“It was clearly not our intention for this to play out over such a lengthy period however there have been factors outside the ARU’s control that have prevented us from completing the process”.

“This is a sad day for rugby, especially for Western Force fans”, Clyne said. We accept that there will be anger and resentment over this decision and we sympathise with those fans.

Xenos said RUPA would support players affected by the decision. There will be a clear pathway for young Western Australian rugby players to reach the highest level and represent the Wallabies.