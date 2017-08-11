United Nations worries over unauthorised search of humanitarian base

Abuja – The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Edward Kallon, has expressed concern over the unauthorised search of the UN base for humanitarian workers in Maiduguri, Borno by security forces.

This was disclosed in a statement by Lieutenant Colonel Kingsley Samuel for the Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, while highlighting some of the recent successes of the Army.

“Information about Shekau’s presence in the Red Roof was already being spread yesterday on social media”, said the document, that AFP said was apparently issued by the UN’s Department of Safety.

“At about 2am early this morning, Nigeria army troops in trucks are conducting cordon and search on United Nations red roof humanitarian camp and forced their way into the property”, the United Nations said in an advisory note to staff.

The property owned by a former governor of Borno State, the late Mala Kachalla, now serves as a hostel for United Nations humanitarian aid personnel.

“As part of ongoing counter insurgency operations, the theatre command Operation Lafiya Dole has been conducting several clearance as well as cordon and search operations in urban and rural areas within the theatre”.

It said the efforts have been yielding results with the arrest of more Boko Haram fighters over the past few days.

“It, therefore, became expedient to take pre-emptive action by combing the general area through a cordon and search operations”. This necessitated the need to intensify cordon and search in Maiduguri metropolis and environment.

The security forces added they had not targeted the property and the operation was successfully concluded.

Samuel, however, explained that the building did not carry any United Nations designation and no suspect was arrested in it.

In the last one week, the statement said, raids were conducted in many locations, including Jiddari-Polo, Muna Garage, Jakana. “The APC calls on the people of Borno State to dismiss this rumour while calling on all those carrying out humanitarian activities to remain calm and continue their works but with strict obedience to the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the laws of Borno State under the APC” Zarami said.