That federal scientists so feared the final report would be gutted or suppressed by the climate change-doubting Trump administration that they leaked it. Its conclusions are based on thousands of studies conducted by tens of thousands of scientists around the world.

Seriously, Smith is done with the whole Republican “I’m not a scientist” line. In numerous instances, the report fails to examine some of the most current data.

Earlier this week the Guardian Newspaper reported that it had received evidence that an agency within the US Department of Agriculture had been instructed to replace the expression “climate change” with “weather extremes. when talking to the public or other agencies”. “If the administration is backing out of the Paris agreement and there’s not a strong backing of the idea of human caused climate change, than our report will most surely come into conflict with some of those stated ideas”.

“Temperature. affects agricultural productivity, energy use, human health, infrastructure, natural ecosystems and many other essential aspects of society and the natural environment“.

The report came out just days after The New York Times published a draft US government report on climate, which said that the average temperature in the United States had risen rapidly and drastically since 1980, and that recent decades had been the warmest in the past 1,500 years. “If the report is approved, then it is just a matter of logistics before it is published”.

“These comments reflect the utterances of someone who either doesn’t have the faintest understanding of the science, or has total contempt for scientific truth”, Michael Mann, climatologist, geophysicist and director of Penn State’s Earth System Science Center, told Gizmodo. Pruitt has said repeatedly that he does not believe human activity plays a large role in climate change. But one of the most troubling findings in the draft report is that air and ground temperatures in Alaska and the Arctic are rising twice as fast as the global average. “The science says what is says, with something welcomed and unwelcomed by all political sides here. It’s what we knew, written up”.

It appears that to save face, the Times added the phrase “while it was not widely publicized” to the correction.

Released annually, the NOAA’s State of the Climate report (pdf) has contained consistently “frightening” results over the last several years.

Alley said the changes in the climate that have already occurred are small compared with what will happen if emissions are not reduced sharply.

“The impact of El Nino is well known and is indeed taken into account”, Trenberth wrote.

The report confirmed prior announcements that 2016 was the hottest year since contemporary records began, marking the third year in a row that global records were broken planet-wide. Though scientists have signed off on its findings, including that the average US temperature has spiked in the past several decades and that humans have nearly certainly played a predominant role, President Donald Trump and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt have indicated they simply do not believe the experts.

Meanwhile, drought was unusually widespread.