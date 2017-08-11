United States stock futures sink as North Korea tensions shake markets

US stocks closed slightly lower Wednesday, following some rare earnings disappointments.

“Trump’s comments about North Korea have created nervousness and the fear is if the president really means what he said “fire and fury”.

The CBOE Volatility Index, the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term market volatility, was up as much as 12.63 points, its highest in more than a month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 162.59 points, or 0.74 percent, to 21,886.11, the S&P 500 lost 30.54 points, or 1.23 percent, to 2,443.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 116.67 points, or 1.84 percent, to 6,235.66.

USA equity indexes opened lower in response to comments from the previous day.

Winners and Losers: Live-events company Live Nation saw its stock climb more than five percent Thursday on news that concert ticket sales jumped 22 percent from a year ago.

The escalating tensions prompted investors to dump assets seen as riskier, such as stocks and high yielding currencies, and flock to traditional safe haven assets like the yen, Swiss franc and gold.

It was reported Tuesday the USA intelligence community believes North Korea has developed mini nuclear warheads that can be fitted into ICBMs.

Six of the S&P 500 sectors ended higher. The Nasdaq composite fell 35 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,336. The selling was also in response to lower prices in Asia and Europe.

Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc fell 6.9% after a disappointing financial forecast.

The company reported a drop in its profit but also announced an end to a movie deal with Netflix as it plans to start its own streaming service. The September copper contract was down two cents to $2.91 a pound.

Earnings, likewise, are expected before the bell from retailer Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), drug maker Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) and fast-food chain Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN).

Overseas markets were also lower Wednesday.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand edged down by 0.1% in July after inching up by 0.1% in June. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.6%, the German DAX Index slumped by 1.1% and the UK’s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 1.4%.