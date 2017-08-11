United States wholesale prices edged down 0.1 percent in July

USA wholesale prices declined in July for the first time in nearly a year, further evidence of soft inflation that is bedeviling the Federal Reserve.

The Labor Department says its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, edged down 0.1 percent last month, reflecting a third month of declines in energy prices and a flat reading for food. The decline was driven by a 0.2 percent drop in final demand services.

Core wholesale prices have risen 1.9% in the same span, down from a 2% rate in June.

Underlying prices, excluding food and energy, also declined 0.1% on the month compared with an expected increase of 0.2% with the year-on-year increase declining to 1.8% from 1.9%. The price of goods dropped 0.1% last month.