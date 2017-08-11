United trust in Mourinho’s second-season recipe

However, United – who finished sixth in 2016-17 – have the edge over Chelsea courtesy of Mourinho, according to Crespo, who won the Premier League with the Portuguese at Stamford Bridge in 2006.

After qualified success in his maiden campaign as Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho will hope to dust off his tried and tested second-season formula in 2017-18.

Speaking to BetStars, who have the Red Devils at 3/1 to life the trophy, the Argentinian said: “I think Manchester United will win the Premier League because Mourinho has never failed in a second season”. Bale created one and hit the bar in what was a good outing for the Wales worldwide, who is looking to build.

Since then Ibrahimovic has healed quicker than first anticipated and when it became clear his date for a return had been revised to October, Mourinho suddenly rekindled his interest in the player.

A battering-ram striker in the finest Mourinho traditions, Lukaku’s task is to sharpen an attack that mustered only 54 league goals last season.

With the early prognosis he would be out of action until the start of 2018, it meant Ibrahimovic’s career at United was over as boss Mourinho looked to make changes in the summer.

The 21-year-old Frenchman faces stiff competition for one of the two or three places in support of Lukaku, with Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard among Mourinho’s other options.

“I really like his method of training, his motivation and his passion”.

“We just develop that and we played in a couple of matches, Sampdoria and I think the LA Galaxy, because it is something during the season we are maybe going to do”.

Belgian striker Lukaku turned down the chance to return to Chelsea in the off-season as he joined United in a deal worth £75million.

He said: “Harry Kane is the best striker in the Premier League right now, but for me, Romelu Lukaku is the best signing of the summer transfer window”. If Mourinho has serious aspirations about winning his fourth Premier League title, he can not allow United to be so generous at home.

With Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney no longer around, there is pressure on Paul Pogba to establish himself as the team’s leader after blowing hot and cold in his first season following his return from Juventus.