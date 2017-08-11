US Destroyer Sails Near Artificial Chinese Island in South China Sea

With all eyes on North Korea after President Trump promised “fire and fury”, the U.S. Navy quietly dispatched a warship to sail by one of China’s artificial islands in the South China Sea.

Anonymous US officials told Reuters that the destroyer USS John S. McCain sailed close to the Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands, where China has a territorial dispute with its neighbours.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak to the press about the matter.

China is yet to confirm or comment on the recent sailing.

The operation comes four days after the US, Australia, and Japan denounced China’s island-building and militarisation of the South China Sea on the sidelines of a security forum of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Philippine capital, Manila.

China’s foreign ministry said the operation had violated global and Chinese law and seriously harmed Beijing’s sovereignty and security.

After Foreign Affairs Secretary Cayetano said that China has stopped reclaiming land in disputed part of South China Sea backing Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s claim, Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) released photos to prove that China continued to reclaim land. China has reportedly installed a missile defense system on the new islands.

In the latest sail-by, USA military officials notified Philippine counterparts of the maneuver, a Philippine official said, adding that Philippine forces were not involved. An estimated $5 trillion in annual trade passes through the waterway.

U.S. Pacific Fleet spokesman Lt. Cmdr.

Washington is dependent on Beijing to rein in the belligerent North Korea.

“It is clear who is not willing to see stability in the South China Sea and who is the major factor pushing for militarization in the South China Sea”. China has ignored and dismissed the ruling as a sham.