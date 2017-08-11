US Expelled Cuban Diplomats after “Covert Sonic Device” Injured Havana Embassy Officials

Canada says that at least one of its diplomats has suffered “unusual symptoms” during their stay in Cuba, similar to those reported by U.S. officials.

A USA official confirmed the diplomats suffered hearing damage and neurological symptoms that remain unexplained.

Global Affairs Canada spokeswoman Brianne Maxwell said Thursday that agency officials “are aware of unusual symptoms affecting Canadian and USA diplomatic personnel and their families in Havana”.

Canada and the USA are actively working together with Cuba to ascertain the cause of the “unusual symptoms”, Canadian officials said in the statement. They could have suffered permanent hearing loss as a result, one official said.

The ministry said Cuba was a safe place for foreign visitors and diplomats, and it called the US expulsion of the two Cubans from Washington “unjustified and groundless”.

The day before, the US Department of State confirmed that members from its diplomatic personnel in Havana were forced to leave Cuba after a series of “incidents” that made them experience a “variety of physical symptoms”.

The statement said Cuba never had and never would allow its territory to be used for “any action against accredited diplomatic officials or their families, without exception”.

The Cuban government was informed of the incidents in February, the statement said.

America has retaliated by expelling two Cuban diplomats from Washington, DC.

Canada helped broker talks between Cuba and the United States that led to restored diplomatic relations. It was not immediately clear if the device was a weapon used in a deliberate attack, or had some other objective. Americans serving in Cuba had returned to the US for non life-threatening “medical reasons”.

It said the decision to expel two Cuban diplomats was “unjustified and baseless”. Like virtually all foreign diplomats in Cuba, the victims of the incidents lived in housing owned and maintained by the Cuban government.

According to AP sources, investigators think that these devices had been deployed either inside or outside diplomats’ homes.

“We requested their departure as a reciprocal measure since some USA personnel’s assignments in Havana had to be curtailed due to these incidents”, she said.

A USA government official told CNN news that these events suggest that this isn’t a case of espionage, but “an attack” and repeated that a third country could be involved “taking revenge” for actions “causing controversy between the United States and Cuba”.

US diplomats in Cuba said they suffered occasional harassment for years after the restoration of limited ties with the communist government in the 1970s, harassment reciprocated by USA agents against Cuban diplomats in Washington.

Investigators are trying to determine whether Cuba “placed sonic devices that produce non-audible sound inside or outside the residences of roughly five United States embassy staffers with the intent of deafening them”, The Guardian says.