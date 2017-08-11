US LNG export capacity to grow almost sevenfold by 2019, EIA says

The US is expected to export more natural gas than it imports in 2017, according to the August Short-Term Energy Outlook of the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

USA exports have been increasing to eastern Canada since 2000 when the Vector pipeline out of Chicago began service into Ontario.

The nation first began importing more gas than it exported in 1958 when total volumes were far smaller. As of March 2017, those exports were sitting at 3.21 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d).

The United States is now the world’s largest natural gas producer, having surpassed Russian Federation in 2009.

“New Census Bureau data show that, by value, the United States was again a net exporter in June 2017, selling about $593 million worth of natural gas to the world while importing $566 million via gas pipelines from Canada and as liquefied natural gas”. With new pipeline and LNG export capacity coming online soon, the United States should close out 2017 as a net exporter of natural gas, a situation that hasn’t been seen since 1957, according to EIA. That year, however, marked the opening of the TransCanada pipeline, flooding the market with Western Canadian natural gas. Mexico’s domestic natural gas pipeline network is undergoing a major expansion, primarily to accommodate new natural gas pipeline imports from the United States.

EIA expects exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to increase. Five new projects will be in service within the next three years and expand the US capacity to process LNG from 1.4 billion cubic feet per day as of last year to 9.5 billion cubic feet per day by the end of 2019. Another liquefaction project at Cove Point, in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay, is scheduled to come online later this year.

Golden Pass adds to an expanding list of LNG export terminals being developed in the U.S.