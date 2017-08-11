US Osprey flights get green light by Japan

The Japanese Defense Ministry has cleared Ospreys for flights after U.S. investigators ruled out mechanical failures as the cause of last Saturday’s fatal crash off Australia.

Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera had asked the U.S. military to refrain from flying Ospreys in Japan a day after an Osprey from the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, crashed off the coast of eastern Australia on August 5.

The Marines were riding in an Osprey MV-22 helicopter when it crashed during military exercises at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland Saturday.

“It is appropriate (for Japan) to demand flights with maximum consideration to safety”, it said.

The decision came a day after the U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement that it had determined that Ospreys are “safe to fly”, resuming operations after a 48-hour pause.

Ospreys take off and land like a helicopter but fly like an airplane.

According to a US official, the Osprey crashed after clipping the back of the USS Green Bay while trying to land on the amphibious transport ship. Three Marines were killed in the crash.

“The loss of every Marine is felt across our entire Marine Corps family”, said Col. Tye R. Wallace, the commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit based in Okinawa, Japan, to which the aircraft was assigned.

Locals on Okinawa have protested at the deployment of Ospreys to Futenma, which sits in the middle of a crowded city.