US Sanctions Eight More Venezuelan Officials, Including Chavez Brother

The remarks came shortly after Maduro forcefully warned the US president that Venezuela “will never give in”.

The sanctions freeze any assets the individuals may have in the United States and prevent Americans from doing business with the Venezuelans.

The U.S. has called the vote to create the assembly illegitimate and a sign that President Nicolas Maduro is trying to strengthen what the U.S. calls his “dictatorship”.

The all-powerful government-organized assembly rewriting the constitution is slated to meet again Thursday. “This regime’s disregard for the will of the Venezuelan people is unacceptable, and the United States will stand with them in opposition to tyranny”.

The measures were aimed at six members of the so-called Constituent Assembly – among them the brother of late president Hugo Chavez – as well as a military officer in charge of security for the body, and a board member of the national electoral authority. Adan Chavez has been appointed secretary of the new assembly and also is a former governor and minister in Venezuela’s government.

Maduro said he wants as strong a relationship with the U.S.as he has with Russian Federation, saying, “Mr. Donald Trump, here is my hand”.

But experts say individual sanctions, while providing symbolism, have had little or no impact on Maduro’s policies and that broader oil-sector and financial sanctions – the toughest of possible measures – may be the only way to make the Venezuelan government feel economic pain.

“As head of state I subordinate myself to the powers of this constituent assembly”, he said during his address. More than 125 people have been killed in unrest since a wave of street protests began in April.

A senior administration official reiterated, however, that “all options are on the table”.