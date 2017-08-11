US stocks fall in early trading amid US-North Korea tensions

ANALYST’S TAKE: “The tensions between North Korea and the U.S.is an excuse for profit-taking”, Seo Sang Young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

Gold was up USD8 at USD1287 an ounce, helped by its safe haven appeal to its highest in two months.

“I think what the President was doing was sending a strong message to North Korea“, Tillerson said. The stock lost $2.36 to $20.67.

In Asia, the Nikkei was flat, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.8 per cent and the Shanghai Composite finished 1.6 per cent lower. “Safe-havens are bid and markets are a little uneasy“.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 78.67 cents USA, down 0.04 of a USA cent.

The dollar index was trading 0.2 percent up at 93.73.

Nvidia fell $7.37, or 4.3 percent, to $164.74, while Advanced Micro Devices gave up 71 cents, or 5.5 percent, to $12.12.

Below that level lies another key technical chart support level for the dollar at 108.13 yen, a trough the US currency k plumbed in mid-April.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.35 percent versus the greenback at 109.94 per dollar. Sterling was last trading at US$1.3006, up 0.02 per cent on the day. Consumer-focused companies and banks were among the biggest decliners.

The exercise around Japan’s southern Kyushu island involved two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers and two Japanese F-2 jet fighters, Japan’s Air Self Defence Force (ASDF) said in a news release.

Gold demand in India remained sluggish this week as local prices jumped to their highest level in almost three months and a rally in global prices of the precious metal dampened fresh buying elsewhere in Asia.

The euro held steady at $1.1776.

“The most visible impact of escalating verbal threats between North Korea and President Trump comes at the long end of the US Treasury curve”, said Jim Vogel, interest rates strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis.

Crude oil prices extended their slide as exports from key OPEC producers rose, despite news of lower crude shipments from Saudi Arabia.

US crude oil inventories fell by 6.5 million barrels to 1.15 billion barrels while gasoline inventories rose 3.4 million barrels to 231.1 million barrels in the week ended August 4, the Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday.

Gold hit its highest in nearly two months after Trump added to the geopolitical anxiety by boasting of the strength of the USA nuclear arsenal. United States gold futures gained 1.63 per cent to US$1,283.20 an ounce.

Gold for December delivery jumped $16.70, or 1.3%, to $1,279.30 an ounce, marking the biggest single-session advance since May 17 when the metal added $22.30 or 1.8%, according to FactSet data.