USA aircraft carrier to visit Vietnam next year: Pentagon

They agreed to carryout activities that will deepen their countries defense cooperation which include the first visit of a USA aircraft carrier to Vietnam next year.

“The [U.S.] Secretary and the [Vietnamese] Minister of Defense agreed to deepen defense cooperation, including by expanding maritime cooperation”, reveals the Pentagon in a statement. President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of a USA carrier visit with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc when the two leaders met in May at the White House, Vietnam’s government said at the time. Beijing even reportedly threatened to strike Vietnamese positions in the Spratly Islands if Hanoi allowed the Spanish oil firm Repsol to continue drilling.

Vietnam and China have engaged in diplomatic skirmishes over attempted petroleum exploration in the waters near the Vietnam coast.

Washington and Hanoi have signaled a mutual desire to improve relations nearly at the exact moment Vietnam has emerged as one of the most outspoken critics of Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea.

America’s growing alliance with Vietnam will likely irritate China, which has greatly expanded its influence in Vietnamese territories in the South China Sea.

“The two leaders agreed that a strong U.S. -Vietnam defense relationship promotes regional and global security”, adds the Pentagon.

Beijing is sensitive to even a veiled reference by Asean to its reclamation of seven reefs and its military installations in the South China Sea, which it claims in nearly its entirety despite the competing claims of five other countries.

An estimated $3-5 trillion worth of goods transit the strategic waterway per year.

Australia, Japan and the United States urged Southeast Asia and China on Monday to ensure that a South China Sea code of conduct they have committed to draw up would be legally binding and said they strongly opposed “coercive unilateral actions”.