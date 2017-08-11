USA cargo ship runs aground in Northern Michigan waterway

The incident occurred just before midnight on Wednesday on the St. Marys River north of Sugar Island. Marie and was heading to to Breveport Michigan when it ran aground. The Coast Guard says the Calumet left a steel facility in Sault Ste. No injuries were reported.

The St. Marys River has been closed to commercial vessels in the vicinity of the accident.

All passengers on a US cargo ship traveling to Brevort are safe after the vessel ran aground. The rest of the ship was to be inspected later today.

Coast Guard aircrews conducted two aerial monitoring flights on Thursday and observed no pollution.

The Coast Guard say the freighter, which does not carrying cargo, is stable and there were no signs of pollution in the river linking Lake Superior and Lake Huron.

Remaining onboard the freighter are an investigating officer and safety officer from the Coast Guard. A 45-foot response boat also will stay on scene to monitor the Calumet and any possible environmental impact.

The owner of the vessel is working on a salvage plan, and the cause of the grounding is under investigation. She has a carrying capacity of almost 20,000 tons.