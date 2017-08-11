Utility drops rate hike plans after project ends

Santee Cooper has scrapped plans to raise electricity rates for customers, hikes that were meant to help bankroll an over-budget and now-abandoned nuclear expansion project in Fairfield County.

According to a news release from the power company, the Santee Cooper Board of Directors voted to cancel all steps in the rate process, including the rate comment meetings scheduled for next week, an October public hearing on the rate proposal, and a scheduled December Board vote on the rate increases.

Santee Cooper CEO Lonnie Carter said it would have had to raise rates by 41 percent to continue with the project.

Santee Cooper will host meetings in the upcoming weeks to share information on why the utility company made a decision to suspend the Summer plant expansion. The dates and other details will be announced later.

Mike Couick, director at the Electric Cooperatives of SC, was encouraged by Santee Cooper’s decision but said he needs to look more carefully at the board’s action. “We will tighten our belts and continue to look for ways we can be more efficient to make up the balance”.

Santee Cooper officials say they will not move forward with a rate hike that was proposed for 2018 and 2019 following the utility’s withdrawal from construction of two nuclear power units.

Santee Cooper’s board Friday pledged to hold town hall meetings to explain to customers why the state-owned utility pulled out of the V.C. Summer expansion project.

Carter said no credible offers have materialized for the utility’s 45 percent share of the deal. Toshiba, parent company to Westinghouse, agreed to settle its parental obligations for the project July 27, and Santee Cooper will use its net proceeds from that settlement to directly benefit customers.

Plagued by cost overruns and construction delays, the project already has cost S.C. power customers roughly $2 billion in rate hikes – with more potentially on the way. For the past two years, utility prices increased April 1 by an average of 3.7 percent. Through its low-priced, reliable and environmentally responsible electricity and water services, and through innovative partnerships and initiatives that attract and retain industry and jobs, Santee Cooper powers SC.