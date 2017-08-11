Venkaiah Naidu takes oath as 13 Vice President of India

M Venkaiah Naidu was today sworn in as the 15th vice president of India. Naidu, 68, will be administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Read Also: NDA nominee Venkaiah Naidu is Vice President-elect with 516 votes Gopal Gandhi gets 244 votesSP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, NCP’s Tariq Anwar, CPI leader D Raja, TMC leaders Sudip Bandhopadhyay and Derek O’ Brien and AIADMK’s O Panneerselvam were also seen.

On Thursday, Naidu said that Indian ethos is of mutual respect for each other. “People try to use minority issues for political purposes”, he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Naidu’s statements comes in the wake of outgoing Vice President Hamid Ansari. He was born at Chavatapalem in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on July 1, 1949. Venkaiah Naidu after he assumed office on Friday. He was re-elected in 2004, 2010 and 2016.

He said, “With his experience, he will add great value to the office of the Vice-President in India and the chairman of the Rajya Sabha”. He was a swayamsevak in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1973 during his college days. After completing his graduation, Naidu pursued law from Andhra University in Visakhapatnam.

Naidu was put behind bars under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MIS) during the Emergency rule of Indira Gandhi from 1975-1977.

He won the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections twice in 1978 and 1983 from Udayagiri constituency and was made national president in 2002. He was leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Andhra Pradesh, state general secretary and state unit chief. Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former President Pranab Mukherjee were conspicuous by their absence at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Vice President of India.