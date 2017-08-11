Venkaiah Naidu to take oath as Vice President of India today

President Ram Nath Kovind administers oath of office to M Venkaiah Naidu. He is also the first BJP vice-president of India.

Earlier today, Naidu took oath as India’s new Vice-President at a glittering swearing-in ceremony that was held in the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Naidu will take over as the speaker of the Rajya Sabha in the Parliament, following the ceremonial reception.

Kickstaring one of the most crucial days of his political llife, the VP-elect visited the Rajghat on Friday to pay homage to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. I am also thankful to the Prime Minister and all party leaders for their support. He also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Patel Chowk before taking oath as the Vice President of India.

Before assuming the office, Venkaiah said that India is best model of secularism. Naidu asserted thus after the outgoing vice president Hamid Ansari had stated on Wednesday, a feeling of unrest and insecurity for the Muslims in India. He resigned from the post in order to contest the 15th Vice-Presidential Elections of India. He won with a thumping majority of 516 votes, securing 67.9 percent of the total votes polled.

Naidu was born on born on July 1, 1949 at Chavatapelam, Andhra Pradesh.

By the 2000’s, Naidu had become a prominent personality in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The vice president elect said he has the highest respect for Karnataka, for it had given him an opportunity to serve the country as a Rajya Sabha member for three terms.