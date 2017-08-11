VERIFY: When was the last total solar eclipse in the US?

If you do want to be a part of it, you better act fast-entries are only accepted through Thursday, Aug. 10.

Patricia Spencer, Lewis and Clark Library Public Information Officer, believes that people’s feelings about the eclipse will change during the actual experience.

He added, ” So what that means, is when we have a total solar eclipse, the moon is just the right size to block all the light from the Sun. It’s been over 500 years since a total solar eclipse occurred here in Middle Tennessee.

Carries a wealth of solar-eclipse glasses in bulk, but be sure to check and make sure the glasses are meet the ISO 12312-2 global safety standard.

The last time the contiguous USA saw a total eclipse was in 1979.

While metro Atlanta itself is not in the path of totality, the northeastern tip of the state, including Union and Rabun counties, is.

It is expected to peak at 11:33 a.m. MDT. With numerous airports hosting eclipse viewing events, Williams said NBAA “will monitor the situation and relay any traffic management initiatives put in place to members”. This is a rare event for those in the United States. The first and most recommended is using special glasses created to protect your eyes while staring at the sun.

Whatever you do: do not look directly at the sun, or use an amateur telescope without proper filters. When viewing through these glasses, the only thing you should be able to see is the Sun’s image – no clouds or halo. Others will experience the penumbral shadow, where they will experience a partial eclipse. “With the appropriate protection and knowing when it’s safe and not safe to look at the eclipse, you can still enjoy this pretty remarkable celestial event”.

Our eyes are too sensitive and fragile for us to stare at the sun safely – eclipse or not.

He said it’s important for adults to guide children through this.

“Some of the sun’s radiation cannot be seen at all so someone looking at the eclipse without aid could be injured before they realize it”, Schmude said.

The Aug. 21 eclipse – dubbed “The Great American Eclipse” – will stretch from OR at its start to SC in the east. As soon as the sun begins to reappear, use your viewer to watch the rest of the eclipse. “The moon’s shadow passes over us”.