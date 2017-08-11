Vice President Mike Pence attends unveiling of governor’s portrait at Indiana Statehouse

Pence’s mother joined the vice president’s wife Karen, the Pences’ daughter Audrey, Governor Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb on stage for the statehouse ceremony.

Vice President Pence’s official governor portrait was revealed at a ceremony at the Indianapolis Statehouse on Friday. Ticket packages range from $1,500 to $25,000.

The coalition led by several African-American ministers is known for its campaigns to stem violence in crime-plagued city neighborhoods.

Pence, along with second lady Karen Pence and Gov. Eric Holcomb (R), was present at the event, which marked a state tradition of gubernatorial portraits that goes back to 1869. He served as the 50th governor from January 14, 2013 to January 9, 2017.

Air Force Two is expected to land at Indianapolis International Airport around 10:30 a.m. Doors open at 12 p.m. via the south entrance.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump had lunch with Pence at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.