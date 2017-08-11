Vikas Barala, his friend sent to two-day police custody

On August 5, Vikas Barala, Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Subhash Barala’s son, and his friend were arrested on the charges of stalking and harassing an IAS officer’s daughter Varnika Kundu in Chandigarh. The court sent the two in two days of police remand till August 12. The defence pleaded that the case had been built only on apprehension of abduction, and created due to pressure.

The accused were arrested on August 4, on charges of stalking.

The duo was kept at the Sector 26 police station after police rearrested them on Wednesday, as they were charged with Sections 365 and 511 of the IPC for attempt to abduct, in the FIR already registered against them. If they had such an intention, they would have followed her and there should have been some scratches on the auto. Barala’s counsel argued that the accused have been co-operating with the police, but the court allowed the plea for custody for further investigation.

In the footage, Barala along with his friend Ashish Kumar were seen buying alcohol from a shop located in Chandigarh sector 9, strengthening the victim’s claim that they were allegedly intoxicated on the night when the incident took place. They were, however, granted bail on the same day.

Police said interrogation of the accused provided vital information, besides evidence from CCTV.