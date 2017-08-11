Vivaldi 1.11 has been released with advanced reader mode

The new version of the web browser introduces new and improved accessibility features to the user base.

The latest version improves the Reader Mode that the browser packs in and allows users to adjust the settings right at the top of the page they’re now viewing in the Reader Mode.

Animated GIFs are becoming rather common, and while they are fine and fun on Facebook and Instagram apps, they can become really annoying when you may be focused on some serious work.

Animations can be distracting, especially if they play on pages where they are don’t make up the core content, or are displayed in multitudes.

“As we keep redefining what a modern browser is, we want the Vivaldi icon – the first thing people see when they start up the program – to give a better, more pleasant visual experience to our users”, said designer Atle Mo. Click on the “Toggle Images” icon in the status bar at the bottom and choose from the provided “Always” “Once” and “Never” options.

Vivaldi already let you create your own gesture shortcuts for every task you can think of, but the new release goes a step further, letting you set a minimum stroke length for gestures to register, helping prevent accidental triggers.

The developers of the Vivaldi browser improved the browser’s built-in Reader Mode in several ways. Editable Mouse Gestures allow users execute a command with a simple movement of the mouse. The default minimum stroke length is set to 5 pixels and can be increased to up to 100 pixels, all controlled by a slider in the Settings. The enhanced reader mode also lets you customize font type and size. The browser offers you the option to switch between dark mode or a white theme depending on your reading preferences. However, the reload button and the cancel option on the speed dial page can accidentally clear the thumbnails.

As usually, a new release version of Vivaldi comes with a new Chromium core as well to take into account changes made to the underlying platform.

Vivaldi 1.11 comes with a new V-logo, and new Windows installer backgrounds on top of that. The company streamed a coding session live recently in which one of Vivaldi’s developers worked on the upcoming Sync functionality of the web browser.