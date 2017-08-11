Wait, Is ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Actually About The Election?

“Cult” came to Fox Studios promote the new season for an audience of television critics Wednesday, but they couldn’t actually say anything about the show. The actresses appeared alongside makeup artist Eryn Krueger Mekash, costume designer Lou Eyrich and executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall.

Other actors set to appear in Season 7 include Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, Colton Haynes, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters and Lena Dunham.

While the panelists did remain extremely tight-lipped about what fans can expect of Cult beyond these few teases, Woodall did give three clues for viewers to speculate on: “We’ve got bloody tension, a well-cooked meal and an exciting rip to the grocery store”, Woodall teased.

Every since Ryan Murphy dropped the bomb that American Horror Story‘s seventh season would be inspired by the 2016 presidential election, fans have been speculating about what exactly that might look like. “It’s just with all good horror and suspense not knowing is going to be good for you” (and if anything can be said about connecting all of the American Horror Story seasons up to this point, “not knowing” certainly sums up the greatest commonality among all of the previous installments).

And it’s scary like past seasons.

“American Horror Story: Cult” premiers on September 5, Tuesday, at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Because the show is what it is, it’s unlikely she and newcomer Pill’s characters will live happily ever after this season either.

“If I watch it before bed, there are awful sleeping issues”, she said.

Cult is making waves in the media these days, but there is still that summer-long question that has yet to be answered in full, which is what Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will have to do with Season 7 of the popular horror anthology show on FX.