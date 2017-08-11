Wall St higher but on track for deep weekly losses

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand edged down by 0.1 percent in July after inching up by 0.1 percent in June.

At 10:57 a.m. ET (1457 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 54.38 points, or 0.25 percent, at 21,898.39, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 8.69 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,446.90. Earlier, the average had been down more than 88 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.1% and closed the day at 6,216.87.

Computer hardware stocks rebounded following recent weakness, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index climbing by 1.4%. The index has fallen to its lowest intraday level in nearly a month. Banks and department store stocks also were among the big decliners.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who has advocated for the Fed to halt interest rate hikes until inflation picks up gain, on Friday said his colleagues are telling each other “a ghost story (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/feds-kashkari-says-central-banks-hawks-are-spooked-by-ghost-story-of-higher-wages-2017-08-11)” about higher wage inflation that scared them into raising short-term rates. Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

On Thursday, the three major indexes logged their worst performances since mid-May (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-stocks-set-up-for-another-day-of-losses-as-north-korean-tensions-simmer-2017-08-10) in a session dogged by escalating tension between the us and North Korea. Increased geopolitical tensions between North Korea and the United States, which were intensified by a sort of war of words, decreased the risk appetite in the market and increased selling pressures.

In his latest warning to North Korea, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday military solutions were “fully in place” and referred to American weapons as being “locked and loaded” should the nuclear-armed nation act “unwisely”.

The back-and-forth came on the heels of reports the US intelligence community has determined North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles. Gold and bond prices were headed higher. But the moves were modest. While the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index has slumped by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 1.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.8 percent. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.1 basis points at 2.220 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region saw further downside during trading on Thursday. “I would expect the markets to react again pretty negatively to any more tough talk from either side, but for now, everybody seems to have settled down, and we’ll see what happens”. “When earnings are not beating expectations there’s a sell off in the companies, and we’re just not seeing that money reinvested because of the geopolitical risks”. Core prices had also been expected to climb by 0.2%.

MOUSE HOUSE: Disney dropped 5.1 percent a day after the media giant reported a weak quarter and said it would pull its movies from Netflix and start two of its own video streaming services. The stock fell $4.15 to $102.83. Netflix also fell, giving up $3.37, or 1.9 percent, to $174.99.

Data showed US producer prices unexpectedly fell in July, recording their biggest drop in almost a year, while another set showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week.