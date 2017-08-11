Wall Street falls as investors flee risk on N. Korea concerns

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was off 0.3 percent.

The franc wasn’t the only beneficiary to the risk-off sentiment sweeping markets. Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump warned North Korea of “fire and fury” in response to recent threats from Pyongyang, which said it was examining plans for attacking Guam, a US territory in the Pacific with a military base.

Amid broad based weakness on Wall Street, biotechnology stocks turned in some of the market’s worst performances on the day.

According to the Marine Corps, the live-fire drills also involved AH-1S Cobra’s 2.75-inch rockets, hosted by the Northwest Islands Defense Command in charge of defending the South’s northernmost islands in the Yellow Sea, and the 6th Brigade.

Investors bought safe-haven assets such as gold, helping the precious metal touch a two-month high, and the Japanese Yen rose.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR fell to 2.261 percent from its U.S. close of 2.282 percent on Tuesday.

Japan’s Nikkei also handed back earlier gains and was a shade lower.

After a dip of as much as 0.52 percent earlier in the day, investors appeared to take some comfort in Tillerson’s comments, said Richard Steinberg, managing director at HighTower Advisors in NY.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite bore the brunt of the sell-off, losing 135.46 points, or 2.1 percent, to 6,216.87.

The stage was set for the USA indexes to go lower early Wednesday as investors around the world reacted to the rising war of words between the US and North Korea, pushing global market indexes lower. Brent crude, used to price global oils, gained 56 cents to $52.70 in London. The strength in the sector came as gold for December delivery jumped $10.80 to $1,290.10 an ounce.

Macy’s shares closed down 10.2 percent and Kohl’s fell nearly 6 percent as the companies continued to report a drop in quarterly same-store sales, stoking concerns that their turnarounds may still be a long way off. The euro edged down to $1.1727 from $1.1751. The U.S. currency was down 0.3 percent at 109.94 yen, following a retreat to 109.740, its weakest since June 15. (NASDAQ:NFLX) are trading 3.5% lower in pre-market trading, after Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) announced Tuesday that it would end its partnership with Netflix and remove all Disney and Pixar movies from Netflix’s platform by 2019. USA gold futures gained 1.50 percent to $1,281.50 an ounce.

Early in the fighting after a surprise attack, South Korean and American forces barely clung to a small pocket of the Korean Peninsula with Seoul and all of Korea overrun by the North.