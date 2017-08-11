Wall Street set to open lower as tensions with North Korea mount

North Korea said on Wednesday it is “carefully examining” plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump told the North that any threat it presented to the United States would be met with “fire and fury”.

“Tensions between North Korea and the US are likely to have a negative impact on the main index”, Kim said.

Britain’s blue chip FTSE 100 .FTSE index ended the session down 0.6 percent at 7,498.06, broadly in line with a negative European market.

At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 49.62 points, or 0.22 percent, at 22,035.72, the S&P 500 was down 8.01 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,466.91.

All three major stock indexes dropped 0.2 per cent at the close, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing at 22,085.34, halting a almost two-week run of closing records.

After a dip of as much as 0.52 percent earlier in the day, investors appeared to take some comfort in Tillerson’s comments, said Richard Steinberg, managing director at HighTower Advisors in NY.

The CBOE Volatility Index, the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term stock market volatility, closed at its highest in about a month. The slide deepened after Trump’s remarks on North Korea aired.

“Heightened geopolitical risks overnight have seen the markets flip from risk-on to risk-off and we have to wait and see how long this move runs before adding some positions”, said Viraj Patel, an FX strategist at ING in London. Gold has risen nearly a percent, trading at $1,273.9 per troy ounce.

Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2986, down 0.35 percent on the day.

The FTSE 250 was down 0.47% in afternoon trading against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions caused by rising antagonism between the USA and North Korea.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields spiked higher following the jobs data but pared gains after Trump’s remarks on North Korea. Bitcoin was trading 4.8 percent lower on Wednesday at $3,257.

Energy stocks also fell along with the price of crude oil.

Economic data showed US worker productivity rose more than expected in the second quarter but the trend remained weak. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.2%.

“The stand-off between the two countries has encouraged dealers to dump stocks and seek safe haven investments like gold“.

Asia: Nikkei -1.3%; Shanghai -0.2%; Hang Seng -0.4%; Sensex -0.5%.