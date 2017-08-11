Walmart apologizes for ‘Own the school year’ sign over gun display

“What’s seen in this photograph would never be acceptable in our stores”.

Whether as an intentionally bad move or a careless oversight, some brilliant Walmart employee chose to put a sign above a store’s rifle display that read, “Own The School Year Like A Hero” – which is admittedly not a good look for the major retailer.

Crowson did confirm the “Own the school year like a hero” catchphrase is part of the company’s back-to-school campaign this year.

There seemed to be some confusion within the company’s management, however, as Walmart initially identified a store in Evansville, Ind., as the source of the photographed display, Huff Post reported.

This morning, Walmart issued a statement and apologized for the display saying it was a “truly very bad”. “We’re very sorry and checking into how this could have happened”.

‘We have already lost so many innocent lives to guns, ‘ she told the Post, adding that she drew an immediate connection between firearms and school shootings.

‘People don’t seem to honestly care, ‘ May noted.

Following May’s tweet, Walmart’s account was bombarded with angry messages, replying to dozens of outrages Twitter users.

‘Seriously? I have no words…’ read another.

The company quickly issued an apology on Twitter, saying the sign had been removed.

May told the paper she alerted store employees, but they couldn’t locate a store manager.

Still, the person in charge of social media for Walmart had a busy day on Wednesday.

That tweet, though, wasn’t the first time Walmart heard about the signage situation. A banner reading “WE WILL NEVER FORGET” topped over the display.