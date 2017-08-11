Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. (WPG) shares are down -4.83% for the week and that has got investors and traders sitting up and taking note. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 3.1% in the first quarter.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Washington Prime Group Inc. Washington Prime Group, L.P.is the Company’s majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns, develops and manages, through its affiliates, all of WPG Inc.’s real estate properties and other assets. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc divested its position by shedding 10,811 shares a decrease of 19.9%.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG Inc.), formerly WP Glimcher Inc., launched on December 13, 2013, operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Washington Prime Group Inc.is 185.15 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 190.6 Million. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. The company has its outstanding shares of 186.84 Million. (WPG) has the market capitalization of $1.7 Billion.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

Last time, the company shocked Wall Street by reporting EPS of $0.72, smashing the consensus of $0.66 per share. The Return on Equity ratio of Washington Prime Group Inc. The firm had revenue of $189.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.69 million. Sure, the percentage is discouraging but more headwinds are coming as looking out over a next 5-year period, analysts expect the company to see its earnings go down by 0%, annually. The company's previous year sales total was 209920. The stock changed 1.98 million shares at hands on August 03, 2017 versus to the average volume of 2.83 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. With that said, researchers took a deep dive into the hotly debated question: is it too early to buy Washington Prime Group Inc. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Investors and Traders continue to monitor technical levels of shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. TheStreet raised Washington Prime Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

