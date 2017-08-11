Watch Here: David Tennant Calls Jodie Whittaker ‘Doctor Who’ Casting Backlash ‘Irrelevant

He said he was “delighted” to see her take the role. “People get very affectionate about the Doctor they knew”. She’s a mate of mine.

David, who starred alongside Jodie in ITV’s “Broadchurch“, says the “Doctor Who” fans can get defensive about the character because they love the show so much.

When Whittaker was announced as the first woman to play the Doctor, social media and message boards were filled with misogynistic comments about a female taking on the role.

Tennant wasn’t surprised over some of the responses.

“Sure Jodie’s from a different gender than anyone who’s gone before but that will be irrelevant nearly immediately once she takes the part”, Tennant added.

‘Whenever the Doctor changes, there’s a backlash, ‘ Tennant explained, before going on to say that Jodie’s gender will quickly be forgotten.

“The Doctor can be whatever he needs to be”, he said.

Naysayers have questioned Jodie’s appointment but Tennant admitted a throng of Who fans berated him when he was first announced, because he was “a weasel-y looking guy”. Who’s this? I like the last guy.

One commented: "Trust me showed how incredible Jodie Whittaker is", while another even wrote: "Trust Me review: I want to marry Jodie Whittaker".

He said what's important is finding the "right performer at the right time".

The 13th Doctor may have only been seen on screen for around a minute, but there are already fans that made a decision to cosplay the new Time Lord for Doctor Who.