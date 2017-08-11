Weekly US jobless claims tick higher

Initial jobless claims increased by 3,000 to 244,000 for the week ended August 5, according to the government’s latest report.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but the underlying trend remained consistent with a tightening labor market. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected 240,000 new claims.

The prior week’s reading was revised higher by 1,000 to 241,000. Jobless claims – a close indication of layoffs – have come in below 300,000 for 127 weeks in a row. The gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services, expanded at a 2.6 percent annual rate in the April-June quarter.

The four-week moving average, which aims to smoothe out the fluctuations in the data from one week to another, slipped by 1,000 to 241,000. Federal Reserve considers plans to reduce its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

A Labor Department official said there were no special factors influencing the claims data and that no states had been estimated.

The takeaway: The job market appears solid as the US enters its ninth year of recovery from the Great Recession. That has resulted in the unemployment rate dropping five-tenths of a percentage point.

The number of people who filed for unemployment assistance in the USA last week rose unexpectedly, but remained in territory consistent with a strengthening labor market, official data showed on Thursday. The so-called continuing claims have now been below the 2 million mark for 17 straight weeks, pointing to diminishing labor market slack.

The four-week average of continuing claims, which reflect the number of people already receiving benefits, rose 500 to 1.97 million.