West Ham bid club record £27.1m for William Carvalho

West Ham United are launching a £25m bid for Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder William Carvalho, according to reports.

The 25-year-old, who was part of the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016, came through the youth system at Sporting before making his first-team debut in 2011.

The Portugal global is said to have been one of Arsenal’s top targets this summer, while Italian champions Juventus have also been linked with the player.

The highly-rated midfielder, who has been linked to a number of big Premier League clubs in recent seasons, including Arsenal, is understood to be aware of the fact that he needs to move to further his career.

Carvalho has always been talked about as capable of taking a step up to the next level, having already played 119 league games for Sporting, and has a huge €44million release clause in his contract.

West Ham have been beefing up the attack this summer, adding Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic over the summer and breaking their transfer record on the latter.

That has naturally made West Ham wary but they are hopeful they can broker a compromise involving Carvalho’s new agent Pere Guardiola, brother of Manchester City boss Pep.

Carvalho has a £39.5m release clause in his current contract.