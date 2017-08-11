Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Position Held by Ruggie Capital Group

In terms of performance, shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) are 23.52% since the start of 2016. JP Morgan maintained the shares of WLK in report on Monday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. Westlake Chemical Corporation now has an average analyst recommendation of 2.30 according to analysts. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 5. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $57.0 target. Prudential Inc invested in 842,727 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Symantec Corp now has $17.53B valuation. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 10 report. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.6. Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) has risen 10.16% since August 9, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500.

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global maker and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.67. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The Company’s divisions include Olefins and Vinyls.

Since March 1, 2017, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.72 million activity. $771,785 worth of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) was sold by Bender Mark Steven. Moreover, Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 31,093 shares. Moving out to look at the previous month performance, the stock is at -2.41%. Pnc Fincl Group holds 0% or 1,355 shares. Westlake Chemical Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.18, from 0.75 in 2016Q3. Bowling Management Ltd stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). 49 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. Scopus Asset Management Lp reported 131,117 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 21,000 shares.

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt holds 11,231 shares. (NYSE:TXT) are -0.47%; 0.82% for the month; 4.8% for the last quarter; 2.33% for the past six-months; and 25.49% for the last 12 months.

The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) registered an increase of 2.19% in short interest. L S Advsrs owns 262,038 shares or 1.44% of their USA portfolio. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Corporation will post $4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year. Neville Rodie Shaw invested in 0.47% or 163,720 shares. Its up 2.5% from 1.47 million shares previously.