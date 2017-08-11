Westrock Company (WRK) Director Sells $592240.18 in Stock

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) also making a luring appeal, share price swings at $157.49 with percentage change of -0.01% in most recent trading session. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 6.9% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 182,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after buying an additional 81,532 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Westrock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. LLC raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 49.0% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,032,000 after buying an additional 1,256,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of MI raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,413,000 after buying an additional 21,807,090 shares in the last quarter.

Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK) opened at 56.14 on Thursday. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue.

The company now has a P/E ratio of 78.94 and the market cap of the company is 14.08B.

Analysts on average have given a price target of $63.29 to WestRock Company (WRK) stock. (NYSE:HUM) is 6. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. In the latest earnings report the EPS was $0.72 and is estimated to be $2.59 for the current year with 248,073,000 shares presently outstanding. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. The return on equity ratio or ROE stands at 4.3 percent while most common profitability ratio return on investment (ROI) was 2.2 percent.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, WestRock Company now shows a Weekly Performance of -0.45%, where Monthly Performance is -0.26%, Quarterly performance is 4.67%, 6 Months performance is 5.46% and yearly performance percentage is 29.67%. Next quarter’s EPS is forecasted to be $0.77 with next year’s EPS anticipated to be $3.64. Analysts reported that the Price Target for WestRock Company might touch $68 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $62.93 and $41 respectively. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. WestRock Company P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Westrock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. (The) raised Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Westrock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.91.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 10,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold on August 7th for an average price of $57.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,161,815.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

When dealing with the stock market, investors may seek to make trades that will limit regret and create a sense of pride. “Our WestRock team delivered strong earnings and cash flow, and grew our differentiated packaging business by completing the acquisitions of Multi Packaging Solutions (MPS) and U.S. Corrugated, which have expanded our presence in attractive markets and increased our vertical integration”, said Steve Voorhees, CEO.