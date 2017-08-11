Westworld Season 2 Just Added A Vikings Star And More

Cast members both new and old are going to find themselves in some challenging situations as Season 2 unfolds, considering where we left things at the close of Season 1. Gabriel will play Maling who is trying to restore order in the park, which is in chaos after the events of the end of season 1 of the series. Skarsgard and Fares will be series regulars and Gabriel will recur. Considering the casualties of the first season, it’s not surprising that we’ll be seeing lots of new faces, but the additions of Gustaf Skarsgård (Vikings), Fares Fares (Rogue One), and Betty Gabriel (Get Out) are especially exciting. For those who haven’t joined the Westworld fan wagon yet, keep in mind that our beloved Anthony Hopkins likely won’t be a part of season 2.

HBO’s Westworld is bulking up for season two.

The series is inspired by the motion picture Westworld, written and directed by Michael Crichton. Skarsgard, like his new Westworld co-star Luke Hemsworth, is a member of a famous family as the son of Stellan Skarsgard and the brother of Alexander, Bill, and Valter Skarsgard.

Neil Jackson (Sleepy Hollow, Blindspot), a new series regular playing a character named Nicholas, “a charming man who finds himself in uncharted territory”. Tucker, meanwhile, will play Major Craddock, a military officer. Television. The series is executive produced, written and directed by Jonathan Nolan, executive produced and written by Lisa Joy, and executive produced by J.J.

Westworld season 2’s filming and production began in July and is thus scheduled to release next year, though no exact date has been stated. Fares played the part of Fauzi Nadal in Tyrant and will be taking on the role of Antoine Costa.