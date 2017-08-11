What Are Analysts Report About PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its stake in PayPal Holdings by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. For the next 5 years, PayPal Holdings, Inc.is expecting Growth of 18.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 110.04% per annum. The firm owned 11,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 4,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Rathbone Brothers Plc trimmed its holdings by shedding 2,353 shares a decrease of 0.4%.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded down 2.68% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.07. 5,960K shares changed hands by the end of trading on Wednesday.

PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s P/E ratio is 46.843 and the market value is 69.84B. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PayPal Holdings, Inc.is 3.13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.21 Billion.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. In the last earnings report the EPS was $1.24 and is projected to be $1.84 for the current year with 1,202,396,000 shares now outstanding. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. While in the same Quarter Previous year, the Actual EPS was $0.35. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. July 27 investment analysts at Barclays maintained a company rating of “Outperform” and moved up the price target from $47.00 to $65.00. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Saturday, April 29th.

On July 19 the stock rating was downgraded to “Hold” from “Buy” in a statement from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

With a total market value of $0, PayPal Holdings Inc has price-earnings ratio of 48.12 with a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $61.30.

In other PayPal Holdings news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,181. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. On the other side of RSI values, an RSI reading of 30 or below is commonly interpreted as indicating an oversold or undervalued condition that may signal a trend change or corrective price reversal to the upside. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,198.

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants.