White House Chicken: Giant Trump-Like Bird Ruffles Feathers

He’s too afraid to release his tax returns, too afraid to stand up to Putin and he’s playing a game of Chicken with North Korea.

Donald Trump is not at the White House this week, as he and his family are in his New Jersey golf resort in the town of Bedminster.

But Brar pointed out that considering the president’s frequent use of Twitter and social media, it’s very likely he’ll catch wind of the incident.

He’s hoping to deploy a flock of “dozens” of blow-up chickens flanked by inflatable representations of Russian arms around the Washington Memorial to mock Trump’s reported affection for military parades.

Apparently, it took him four months “and thousands of [his] dollars” to hatch the White House plan.

In many ways, it was a ideal time to inflate a giant bouffant-sporting chicken in front of the White House.

The chicken balloon was designed by Seattle artist Casey Latiolais, 31, and produced in China. (Did you think there wouldn’t be chicken puns?) Getting buy-in from the National Park Service and clearance from the Secret Service was a laborious process that he suspects is meant to dissuade the average person from taking on such an endeavor. It even has its own Twitter account, called TaxMarchChicken.

He inflated the 10-foot-tall bird at 10 A.M. Wednesday morning, officially making Chicken Don just another ticked-off US resident.

Or if you’re an anti-Trumpist Chicagoan, you might have actually directly participated in a previous Brar production: He was one of the co-organizer’s behind the Chicago satellite of the this year’s Tax March protest.

The Trump chicken also was used as a mascot for tax marches across the country with protesters demanding the president release his tax returns.

“When the president went on vacation, I felt a little bit bummed”, said Singh Brar, referring to Trump’s ongoing extended vacation since becoming the president.

The inflatable chicken seems to be modeled after a 23-foot statue outside a mall in the Chinese city of Taiyuan.