Who scored your club’s first Premier League goal?

Guardiola has gone about his business in a calm and methodical manner this summer, improving and lowering the age of his backline and, while he may not have landed anyone to make the fans sits up and say “wow”, there is still time for that to happen.

Mark Hughes is favourite with most firms to become the first Premier League boss to lose his job this season and seems to be feeling the strain of a tough transfer window. “Danilo is 26, (Benjamin) Mendy is 23, Bernardo (Silva) is 22, Ederson is 23, so we bought players who are going to be stable for the next years”.

Mendy’s injury at left-back means Danilo – traditionally a right-back – will fill in for the France worldwide, with Walker on the other side of the pitch.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes the team is comfortable with the switch to three at the back as they have quality players who are very adaptable, the centre back said.

The midfield looks fairly well stacked as Yaya Touré, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sané, Raheem Sterling and, when fit again, Ilkay Gundogan will provide plenty of ammunition for the strikers to feed off.

Two central midfielders are set to make their official debuts for Brighton, with Pascal Gross arriving from Ingolstadt and Davy Propper from PSV.

It’s the newboys versus the heavyweights as Chris Hughton’s team go up against the two-time Premier League champions.

Manchester City have won each of their last six opening day contests in the Premier League, the best current run in the competition.

Manchester City stars Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus are available at odds of 7-1 and 9-1 respectively.

The Amex Stadium will be the 56th different ground to host a Premier League match.

