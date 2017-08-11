Why to Keeping Eye on NIKE, Inc. (NKE), Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN)?

Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Windstream Holdings from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

WIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Windstream Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Windstream Holdings in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. There are brokerage firms with lower targets than the average, including one setting a price target of $60. Analysts pegging the company with a rating of 3 would be indicating a Hold recommendation. Finally, Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on Windstream Holdings from $5.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Analysts giving shares a rating of 1 or 2 would be indicating a Buy. (NASDAQ:WIN). At the time of writing, the First Call consensus price target for the company is $5.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIN? The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is -41.79% where SMA50 and SMA200 are -48.23% and -66.26% respectively.

Shifting gears, we can see that Windstream Holdings, Inc. It has a market cap of $420.87 Million.

Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. NasdaqGS:WIN is 0.720677. The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. For the next 5 years, Windstream Holdings, Inc.is expecting Growth of 59.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.26% per annum.

Analysts’ mean recommendation for Windstream Holdings, Inc. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19.9% of its stock through open market purchases.

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Windstream Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $331,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Windstream Holdings, Inc., where 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, 2 reported it as Underperform and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. The Price to Cash Flow for Windstream Holdings, Inc. Noting its average daily volume at 3.53 million shares each day over the month, this signifies a pretty significant change over the norm.

As of the latest earnings report the EPS was $-2.67 and is projected to be $-1.88 for the current year with 190,828,000 shares outstanding. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Company shares have been seen trading -79.58% off of the 52 week high and 6.75% away from the 52 week low. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Windstream Holdings by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. A 2 analysts rate it as either a buy or a strong buy, while 3 believe that investors should either steer clear of (NASDAQ:WIN) or, if they already own its stock, sell it. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Windstream Holdings by 61.1% in the first quarter. Since the open, shares have moved -5.19% after recently hitting the $2.01 mark.

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States.