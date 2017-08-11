Why United fans should be excited about Lukaku ahead of his debut

In an interview with ESPN, Moyes doubted if the French midfielder will have the same amount of influence and impact at Old Trafford than the likes of Eric Cantona and Ryan Giggs had.

But Moyes believes much-maligned Fellaini – who he shelled out £27.5million to sign from former club Everton – is the epitome of the “modern day footballer”.

The 29-year-old was given a tough time to begin with, as Moyes faltered and was eventually sacked, but has proved his worth over recent years, with both Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho often calling on him for the big occasion – with talk of a possible switch to Galatasaray having been quickly quashed this summer.

“He’ll have to play differently now than he’s done in the past, but I think it’s a big thing for Everton as well”.

The Old Trafford outfit are once again amongst the favourites for the title with Manager, José Mourinho, strengthening his side with the signings of Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic and Hammers chief tormentor from his time at Everton, Romelu Lukaku: “I don’t think it’s a good time to play Manchester United, Dear told Yellow Sport”. I think even at the end of Wayne’s time at Manchester United he was still scoring goals so the one thing Wayne is, he’s a brilliant finisher, a natural finisher. “I don’t know if Pogba’s that”, he said.

Moyes adds: “I think he’s a good player, I think he’ll add to Manchester United, but will he make the difference?”

The Belgian striker, who arrived in a £75m deal from Everton, scored his debut goal for United in the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday. I’m sure you are too. But I do think that the machine that Manchester United are now, the size, the players they’ve got, you know they’ve got a massive stature to their team, I think Pogba adds to that.

But Moyes, who failed at Sunderland and is now out of work, still sees the giant Belgian as indispensable to Mourinho.

As for Marouane Fellaini, though, the former United boss is doubling down on one of his most infamous claims.

He will go into the game with a lot of confidence especially knowing that he boasts a good record against West Ham who are United’s opponents on the day.

“He’s as good as anyone in the world actually and he’s a good footballer, but he was never somebody who was going to come and play every single game”.

