Wilko enters consultation with 4000 employees

Wilko’s consultation with staff will run until October and will affect “thousands” of store staff, according to Retail Week, which first reported the staffing change.

JOBS could be under threat at Wilko stores as the multi-million pound company announces a “restructure”.

The firm, which sells homeware and household goods, has more than 400 stores across the UK. The store, which now employs 20,000 in the United Kingdom, is planning to introduce “a new simplified retail team structure… to ensure it can operate successfully and competitively”.

The discount chain said, following a review of its operating functions, changes are required to “ensure it is best placed to continue to thrive within an ever-changing retail landscape”.

Wilko said it is consulting with 3,900 of its store supervisory team about a new management structure, alongside trade union the GMB. Mr Houghton added that despite growing customer numbers and efforts to reduce costs, the challenging landscape meant that it was dragging profits lower.

“Following independent studies we identified a legacy of retail structures that created complexity to manage which aren’t simple, fair or transparent for our team members”.

“We can also confirm that we are introducing over 1,000 new senior supervisor roles and a significant amount of customer service roles as we re-invest back into our teams to deliver an enhanced customer experience in store”. “We are entering into a long period of consultation and wherever possible are aiming to redeploy team members into new roles and offering help and support to those seeking new opportunities”.