Wingstop Inc. (WING) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Wedbush increased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Friday. As of the last earnings report the EPS was $0.60 and is estimated to be $0.72 for the current year with 28,977,000 shares now outstanding. On Monday, November 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WING. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Sports Perspectives and is the sole property of of Sports Perspectives. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of USA and global copyright and trademark laws.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has risen 9.09% since January and is up 8.50% for the past week.

Shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) opened at 32.75 on Monday. The share price has moved forward from its 20 days moving average, trading at a distance of 5.67% and stays 6.35% away from its 50 days moving average. The stock’s market capitalization is 935.38M, it has a 52-week low of 24.74 and a 52-week high of 33.42.

Wingstop Inc.’s P/E ratio is 54.49 and the market cap of the company is 949.00M. Comparatively, WING posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter, a year earlier. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. Next quarter’s EPS is forecasted to be $0.17 with next year’s EPS projected to be $0.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company.

Shares of Wingstop Inc. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,366,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,658,000 after buying an additional 229,784 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Wingstop by 0.7% in the second quarter. 378,382 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of MI now owns 6,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 291.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

As of the end of the quarter Prudential Financial Inc had sold a total of 30 shares trimming its stake by 0.1%. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,388.26.

In related news, insider Flynn Dekker sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $781,560.00. Also, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein sold 15,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,828. Wingstop Inc. announced a dividend for shareholders that will be paid on Mon Sep 18, 2017.

In other news, CFO Michael Mravle sold 34,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The dividend payment will be $0.070 per share for the quarter or $0.28 annualized.

According to the Recommendation Trends of the stock polled by Finviz, the company has a consensus recommendation of 1.7 out of the scale from 1 to 5 where 1 stands for Buy and 5 means Sell.

Wingstop Inc.is franchisor and operator of restaurants that specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offers its guests 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides.