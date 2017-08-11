With Shares Trading down at $100.07 (SINA) SINA Reports Second Quarter 2017…

The company has market cap of $6.80 billion. The PE ratio of 31.11 helps investors explore how much they should pay for a stock based on its current earnings. Company fiscal year is ending in December and analysts’ consensus recommendation is Outperform for SINA and estimated EPS for next quarter is $ 0.70. SINA’s profit would be $30.73 million giving it 55.31 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, SINA Corp’s analysts see 95.45% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, hitting $103.95. 963,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) has risen 139.34% since August 10, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.64% the S&P500.

The stock of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) is a huge mover today! Eam Investors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 16,500 shares. Kbc Group Inc Inc Nv stated it has 1,542 shares. Marshall Wace, Llp now holds 50,101 shares worth $4,259,000. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 129,100 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA). 20,432 were accumulated by Clinton Group Inc. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA). Fmr Lc reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA). BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sina Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SINA shares. Sina Corporation now has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.74. The rating was maintained by Brean Capital on Wednesday, September 14 with “Buy”. A buy rating is a recommendation to purchase a specific security. On November 29 the stock rating was downgraded from “Buy” to “Neutral” with a current price target of $50.00 by Goldman Sachs.

On July 22, 2016 the stock rating was rated “Buy” in a report from Jefferies which is up from the previous “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 5 by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 17 by TH Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 19 by Brean Capital.

Sina Corporation is an online media firm serving China and the global Chinese communities. The company has its outstanding shares of 71.53 Million. The Business’s digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA mobile (mobile portal and mobile applications) and Weibo (social media) enables Internet users to access professional media and user generated content (UGCs) in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices, and share their interests with friends and acquaintances. The Company’s divisions include Portal advertising, Weibo Corporation (Weibo) and Others.

Ratings analysis reveals 78% of Sina Corporation’s analysts are positive. Out of 5 Wall Street analysts rating Actuant, 2 give it “Buy”, 1 “Sell” rating, while 2 recommend “Hold”. The lowest target is $39 while the high is $12200. SINA was included in 13 notes of analysts from August 19, 2015. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,331,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,149,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Correspondingly, Sina reported a non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of 70 cents, compared to 52 cents per share in the comparable prior year period. Aristeia Capital Llc owns 1.51 million shares or 10.47% of their United States portfolio. The hedge funds in our partner’s database now possess: 38.55 million shares, up from 36.83 million shares in 2016Q3. As of the end of the quarter William Blair Investment Management, LLC had sold a total of 21,729 shares trimming its position 4.9%. The Hong Kong-based Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. has invested 1.93% in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,912,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,076,000 after buying an additional 632,879 shares during the last quarter.