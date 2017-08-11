Woakes returns; Stoneman, Crane earn Test call-ups

Mark Stoneman admitted to a “release of emotion” after winning an England call-up for next week’s historic day-night Test against West Indies.

And although the 20-year-old is unlikely to be named in the team for the pink-ball Test that starts in Birmingham on Thursday, England are expected to give him a chance in one of the remaining two matches of the series at Headingley or Lord’s.

Stoneman, 30, has scored 1,000 runs in first-class cricket this season, including a highest score of 197, while averaging 58.82 with three centuries. I made a few quick calls to my wife, parents and sister.

“Selectors would like of offer their congratulations to Mark Stoneman and Mason Crane who thoroughly deserve their opportunity in the squad“, said National Selector James Whitaker.

On taking the call from Whitaker, Stoneman added: “I’ve had a couple of phone calls before, when I missed out on selection, just to keep me informed of whereabouts I was, so when I saw Mr Whitaker’s number come up on my phone I wondered if it was good or bad!”.

Meanwhile, Chris Woakes, England’s swing-bowling allrounder, could be selected to make his return to global cricket in front of his Warwickshire home crowd, after recovering from the side strain that caused his withdrawal from England’s Champions Trophy campaign in June.

The Durham opener only averaged 15.87 in eight innings during England’s recent 3-1 series win over his native South Africa, which concluded with a 177-run victory in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Monday.

The former England batsman had some words of consolation for Jennings, saying: “Keaton Jennings will return to Durham and will look to recapture the form that earned him selection in the first place”.

Woakes has fully recovered from a side strain sustained during the Champions Trophy in June and has missed most of the season.

England have, for now, decided against resting their senior players for the first of three matches against the West Indies – and the inaugural day-night Test to be played on these shores. But it is a definite signal that England’s selectors want to take Crane to Australia in their Ashes squad because he is such a promising legspinner that when he was playing grade cricket in Sydney last winter, he was chosen to represent New South Wales in a Sheffield Shield match, with a little success.

Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Dawid Malan, Toby Roland-Jones, Ben Stokes, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Chris Woakes.