Woman sues hospital after newborn death: Baby suffocated in bed after breastfeeding

That’s because Thompson, who gave birth to a healthy boy on August 2, 2012, was on Ambien and Vicodin when hospital staff brought 4-day-old Jacob to nurse in the hospital bed with her, unsupervised, at 3am. I am sharing our story in the hopes that no mother or family will ever have to suffer through a tragedy such as this.

Thompson is suing the hospital for over £8million after her baby suffered severe brain damage due to a lack of oxygen to his body, reports the Mail Online.

A spokesperson for the hospital said they can not comment on an ongoing lawsuit.

“This was a tragic event and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family”, Portland Adventist Medical Center tells PEOPLE in a statement. We are reviewing the claims being made and we are unable to provide any additional information at this time‘. When she touched his eyes, talked to him, and poked him, she did not get a response, according to the lawsuit against the hospital. “When no nurse came to help, Mrs. Thompson carried her son to the hallway and frantically yelled for help”. What happened to us could’ve easily been prevented had the nurses been doing their job’.

“I am Jacob’s voice in making sure his life won’t be in vain“.

Thompson is seeking compensation for “desperation and anxiety” and “severe emotional distress upon unintentionally killing her firstborn child“.

They are now the parents to a toddler daughter – but they still mourn the loss of Jacob. He was put on life support and transferred to Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.