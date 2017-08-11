World’s Oldest Man, Holocaust Survivor Yisrael Kristal, Dead At 113

Israeli Holocaust survivor Yisrael Kristal, certified a year ago by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man, died on Friday (Aug 11) aged 113, Israeli media reported.

Yisrael Kristal was one month short of his 114th birthday and has passed away in his home country of Israel, according to the country’s media.

For his 113th birthday past year, Kristal celebrated with an official bar mitzvah ceremony, which he had never received at the traditional age of thirteen.

Krista was supposed to celebrate his bar mitzvah in 1916 but could not due to the battles of the First World War, which reached his hometown in Poland. He later moved to Lodz to work in the family confectionery business.

But his life was disrupted when the Jewish quarter of the city became a ghetto under Nazi occupation during World War II and Kristal was sent to the infamous Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Mr Kristal’s wife was murdered in Auschwitz but he survived, performing slave labour in that and other camps. When he was found by the Allies in May 1945 he weighed just 37 kg (5 stones 11 lbs). He survived largely thanks to his craft of making candies, which the Germans loved.

He married another Holocaust survivor and moved with her to Israel in 1950 where he built a new family and a successful confectionary business. In addition to his son and daughter, Kristal has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Speaking at the time, he admitted he did not know the secret to a long life, saying: “There have been smarter, stronger and better looking men than me who are no longer alive”.

In 2016 Kristal, born September 15, 1903, had been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man.