WWE Network to launch in China in time for SummerSlam

Starting on August 18, WWE’s subscription-based streaming platform will air on PPTV, a video streaming company owned by China’s Suning Commerce Group, the company said. Content will be accessible through PPTV’s mobile app, smart TVs, set-top boxes, and mobile devices, as well as on both companies’ official websites. The release notes that Chinese viewers will have access to the same live events, original series, and archived footage as all other customers, with WWE promising to add over 1,000 hours of new content over the next 12 months. Stateside, WWE Network runs $9.99/mo.

WWE Network on PPTV will include “NXT” and “205 Live”, reality shows like “Total Divas”, documentaries, and classic matches from WWE history.

“When we began our exclusive partnership with WWE, we brought WWE’s signature programming, Raw and SmackDown, to PPTV and received a great response from WWE fans in China”. The wrestling giant has aired its weekly “Raw” and “SmackDown” shows through PPTV since previous year.