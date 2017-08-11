Xbox Achievements will receive a fundamental change says Mike Ybarra

Well, it looks like Microsoft is getting ready to change the way achievements work in order to keep up with emerging industry trends.

Those are all small things that we can do to the system, and the team looks at them.

Mike Ybarra, Corporate Vice President of Gaming at Microsoft recently explained that the Xbox team is thinking about revamping Xbox Achievements to better reflect your gaming accomplishments, independently from your own Gamerscore level. They’re in our backlog of things that we want to get done, but there’s actually bigger, more bolder changes that we have in mind.

The changes are meant to compliment the current Achievement system rather than replace it, Ybarra asserted. We’ll let you know when more is known, including a changeover date if applicable.

As it is, your Gamerscore doesn’t discriminate between your favorite games and anything else you’ve played.

While it’s doubtful that Microsoft will perform some mass manipulation of the current achievement system created to specifically raise the current scores of certain gamers, it sounds like they are working on alternative ways for profile’s to reflect certain levels of achievements beyond a number. The feature introduced on Xbox 360 has remained mostly the same for the last decade with some little tweaks here and there but Microsoft is working on some “fundamental changes” so that all gamers can have something to be proud of, not just achievement hunters.

For example, a world-leading player in a single game and dedicating this to most of his time does not enjoy the same visibility as other players who have a higher Gamerscore.

“We are working towards a bigger, more meaningful change about somebody’s gaming accomplishments in history, as a gamer on Xbox”, said Ybarra. It’s interesting to see Xbox refining this system but it makes sense.