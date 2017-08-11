Yaya Toure: Pep Guardiola expects Manchester City to win in style

A player with an exquisite first touch and eye for a pass, many feel he is tailor-made to excel under Guardiola’s guidance, and City’s open, attacking brand of football was a major reason he decided to make the move to the Etihad.

City have been impressive in preseason, scoring 10 goals in their final friendlies with a 4-1 victory over Real Madrid and back-to-back 3-0 wins over Premier League rivals Tottenham and West Ham. “Close to the box he has the quality to score a lot of goals and he’s a fighter too so he’s going to help us during the season”.

They play Girona three days after starting their Premier League campaign – against Brighton on Saturday – and Gundogan could feature in that match, although Guardiola is adopting a cautious approach because of the long-term nature of the player’s injury.

“I like the way the team plays, the coach, all the players, and I wanted to come here and learn from them and become a better player”. “I am so grateful to my physios to control the amount of work. But I think it’s good we can learn and try to adapt to the way the opponent is playing and make the break”. We always create more than the opponent.

“Of course, they played for United, but they said that both clubs are unbelievable and that I would enjoy the Premier League because it’s the best league, the stadiums are always full, and the people love football“. “Maybe he’ll get minutes in Girona”.

“We don’t want to take any risks”.

Toure, who has extended his stay at the Etihad Stadium after signing a new one-year contract, says the current philosophy is similar to his time at Barca under Guardiola. I don’t know, we’re going to ask the doctor because, of course, he was injured for a long time. I congratulated him and said that I’m very happy for him, that Stoke isn’t that far away and that we can see each other.