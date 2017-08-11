Yen firms after North Korea says considering plan to strike Guam

The dollar was down 1.2 percent at 0.9627 Swiss francs, while an ounce of gold was 1 percent higher at $1,275.

Trump ratcheted up his rhetoric toward North Korea on Thursday, saying it should be “very, very nervous” if it even thinks about attacking the United States or its allies, after Pyongyang said it was making plans to fire missiles over Japan to land near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.

But while investors appeared to favor safe-haven assets, some bargain seekers helped Wall Street’s three major indexes pare losses.

The warning came just hours after US President Donald Trump told North Korea that any threat it presented to the United States would be met with “fire and fury“.

But despite the largest percentage drop in over a month on a global equities index, US equities ended only slightly lower as healthy corporate earnings and a recent string of strong economic data enticed investors into beaten-down stocks.

“Obviously we are looking at the increased tensions between the U.S. and North Korea”, said Brad Bechtel, managing director FX at Jefferies in NY.

The dollar index.DXY was trading 0.2 percent up at 93.73. “Safe-havens are bid and markets are a little uneasy”.

The greenback slipped 0.83 per cent to a near two-week low against the Swiss franc and fell to 110.11 yen, its lowest in almost two months against the Japanese currency.

The dollar edged up about 0.1 percent to 110.16 yen, up from Wednesday’s low of 109.56 yen, which was the dollar’s lowest level since June 15.

Sterling was last trading at $1.3006, up 0.02 percent on the day. It was last up 0.0 percent at 1.1329 per euro.

The U.S. currency was down 0.4 percent at 109.865 yen, following a retreat to 109.835, its weakest since mid-June.The South Korean won sank around 0.8 percent to 1,133.8 to the dollar, its lowest since July 14.The euro was 0.45 percent weaker at 129.125 yen and the Australian dollar slipped 0.7 percent to 86.66 yen.”The market had been complacent for a while regarding headlines from North Korea”.

Japan is the world’s biggest creditor nation and there is an assumption Japanese investors may repatriate their foreign holdings in times of heightened global uncertainty.

Yields on core government debt fell. The yield – or interest rate – on a benchmark 10-year US Treasury bill dropped to 2.24%, while a 10-year German bund was yielding 0.43%.

ASIA’S DAY: The earlier Asian session was heavily influenced by the sabre-rattling between the US and North Korea.

Oil prices settled lower after a volatile session on increasing exports from key OPEC producers and news of lower crude shipments from Saudi Arabia.

US crude rose 1.08 percent to $49.70 per barrel and Brent was last at $52.78, up 1.23 percent on the day.

Spot gold XAU= added 0.2 percent to $1,260.26 an ounce. USA gold futures gained 1.50 percent to $1,281.50 an ounce. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.3 percent to 6,352.33.